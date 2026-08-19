Back-to-school shopping creates annual budget challenges, but consumer expert Claudia Lombana transforms the overwhelming task into strategic savings opportunities. Her approach helps parents find deals while ensuring students have everything needed for academic success.

Technology connectivity drives modern education. Lombana focuses on smartphone deals, wireless plan discounts, and home internet packages that keep students connected without breaking budgets. The right setup supports learning in classrooms and at home.

Study space organization goes beyond basic supplies. Lombana shares strategies for creating comfortable learning environments that boost productivity. Her recommendations include practical solutions for bedrooms and dorms that maintain distraction-free study areas.

Consumer expert Claudia Lombana shares back-to-school shopping tips Consumer expert Claudia Lombana shares back-to-school shopping tips

Smart shopping strategies maximize budget impact while securing must-have items. Lombana distinguishes between essential purchases and trendy products with limited utility, helping families make informed decisions that support academic success.

Learn more shopping tips and back-to-school deals at claudialombana.com.