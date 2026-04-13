A nationwide initiative is working to expand access to youth soccer while highlighting the role nutrition plays in helping young athletes succeed. Known as “Feed the Dream,” the effort brings together some of the biggest names in U.S. Soccer—including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Lindsey Horan, and Sophia Wilson—to inspire the next generation of players and support communities across the country. The campaign includes funding for 500 youth soccer clubs nationwide, helping increase access to the sport through grants and resources for local teams.

Beyond the field, “Feed the Dream” emphasizes how well-balanced nutrition can fuel young athletes at every stage, from practice to recovery. Board-certified sports dietitian Tatiana Vélez-Burgos champions simple daily habits for families, making it easier to keep kids active, healthy, and ready to play their best.



Chobani helps "Feed the Dream"

Chobani helps "Feed the Dream"

Backed by Chobani as the official nutrition partner of U.S. Soccer, this campaign reminds families that strong performance starts with what goes on the plate, not just on the field. Through community investment and expert guidance, “Feed the Dream” is helping more kids chase their soccer dreams—and build the healthy habits that last a lifetime.