Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to brighten the table with thoughtful, delicious food. Natural Foods Chef Cindi spotlights a selection of wholesome favorites, each chosen to make the holiday feel as special as Mom herself. Whether the plan is a cheerful brunch or a relaxing breakfast in bed, these picks bring flavor and care to every bite.



Chef Cindi Avila shares top picks for a tasty Mother’s Day

Chef Cindi Avila shares top picks for a tasty Mother’s Day

For those who want a quick yet satisfying start to the day, Lewis Bake Shop Half Loaves are a perfect fit. These smaller loaves mean less waste and fresher slices for everything from breakfast toast to classic sandwiches. You’ll find more variety and flavor with less worry about leftovers.

If Mom loves a protein-packed pantry, Catalina Crunch has you covered. Their protein granola, cereal, and snack mix bring the crunch she craves and the nutrition she needs. Whether she prefers to top off a parfait, grab a handful on the go, or start her morning with something crunchy and satisfying, Catalina Crunch delivers.

For fitness-focused moms, the world’s first creatine protein bar from JiMMYBAR! is a standout pick. It’s designed for energy, strength, and great taste in one easy snack—perfect for post-workouts or powering busy days.

For more details on the products Chef Cindi Avila recommends, visit lewisbakeshop.com, catalinacrunch.com, and jimmybars.com. Treat Mom to something special this Mother’s Day with foods that are as thoughtful as she is.