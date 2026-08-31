Finding quality childcare that fits your budget feels nearly impossible these days. Between long waitlists, rising costs, and concerns about whether your child will actually be ready for kindergarten, the search for the right preschool can overwhelm parents.

Families across Maryland now have access to something that rarely exists: free, high-quality Pre-K through a new state expansion grant. Celebree School partnered with the Maryland State Department of Education to offer authorized Pre-K services at five locations, removing financial barriers that keep many families from accessing premier early childhood education.

Celebree School uses play-based learning that prepares kids for academic success while building confidence, social skills, and emotional resilience. Children from six weeks to 12 years old benefit from programming that recognizes how much growth happens during these crucial early years.



Celebree School brings free Pre-K to Maryland families

Celebree School offers free Pre-K through Maryland expansion grant

The teaching teams receive enhanced certification training that goes beyond state requirements, ensuring children get individualized attention from educators who understand child development. These professionals are committed to nurturing each child's potential across all areas of development.

Maryland childcare scholarships provide additional support for families navigating the state's childcare provider portal. These scholarships help bridge the gap between what families can afford and what quality early education actually costs, making excellent programming accessible to more children who need it.

Experience Celebree School during Open House events September 14-18 at select Maryland locations. Schedule your visit by calling (410) 515-8750 or visiting their website to find times that work with your family's schedule.