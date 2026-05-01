Parents know that raising confident, happy kids takes more than just a strong curriculum. It takes a nurturing community that supports every stage of childhood. That is exactly what families find at Celebree School, a leader in early education that blends learning with care, connection, and a thoughtful whole-child approach. With programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children, Celebree School helps children grow up smart, resilient, and ready for anything.

At Celebree School of Frederick, the staff understands how busy life can feel and how quickly daily demands add up for families. In recognition of National Stress Awareness Month, they are introducing a "cut it down" challenge that helps parents and caregivers build more balance into their routines. With easy tools like weekly calendars, sticky notes, and notepads, families can practice sorting out what needs attention right away and what can wait until later. This approach is designed to help caregivers make decisions that open up more joyful, connected moments with their children.



Celebree School aims to help alleviate the parental stress

Celebree School aims to help alleviate the parental stress

Located at 5820 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick, Celebree School is more than a classroom. It is a supportive partner for families who want childhood to be a little less overwhelming and much more rewarding. For more resources on reducing stress or to learn about their early learning programs, visit celebree.com/frederick-md or call 301-287-6227.