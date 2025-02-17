Celebrate Annapolis Restaurant Week at Miss Shirley's Cafe

Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday! From February 22 - March 2, you can enjoy the thriving Annapolis dining scene. With more than 30 restaurants participating, it's time to revisit old favorites, try something new - or both!

Miss Shirley's Cafe in Annapolis will be offering 2 course, prix fixe menus for breakfast and lunch, including satisfying starters & signature entrées like Traditional Deviled Eggs, Chocolate Chip Cookie Donuts, Chicken & Corn Chowder, Shirley's Gumbo, Gravy Train Southern Skillet, Specialty Pancakes, Pulled Pork BBQ Grilled Cheese, Vegan Powerhouse Sandwich & more.

You can also explore the February specials like the decadent Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, Steak ‘N Eggs Omelet, and Shrimp Salad Sandwich, and Miss Shirley's offers large orders to go, perfect for your next personal or business event!

Miss Shirley's Cafe is open daily from 8am- 3pm in Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis. Learn more here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.