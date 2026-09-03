Carroll County Public Library stands as Maryland's circulation champion, maintaining the highest per capita book circulation in the state for nearly three decades. This remarkable achievement recently earned national recognition, cementing the library's reputation as a true community of dedicated readers.

The library's commitment to literacy extends beyond impressive statistics. Their passionate community engagement has created an environment where reading thrives, making Carroll County a destination for book lovers throughout the region.

Now, the Carroll County Public Library is taking their literary leadership to the next level with the inaugural Carroll Book Festival. This first-of-its-kind community event promises something special for every type of reader, from casual book browsers to devoted literary enthusiasts.



Carroll County Library celebrates reading with first-ever book festival

Carroll County Library celebrates reading with first-ever book festival

The festival highlights the library's dedication to bringing world-class literary experiences directly to their community. Rather than requiring residents to travel to distant cities for author events, Carroll County is creating its own premier book celebration.

Festival attendees can secure tickets to see bestselling author Jodi Picoult for $35 at carrollbookfestival.org. Each ticket includes a signed book and professional photo opportunity with the acclaimed author. Festival-themed merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The Carroll Book Festival represents more than entertainment—it's an investment in community literacy and cultural enrichment. By supporting this inaugural event, residents directly contribute to building a stronger reading culture for future generations.

Visit carrollbookfestival.org to learn more about this exciting literary celebration and secure your tickets today.