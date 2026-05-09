Raising funds for a great cause can be incredibly rewarding, but many organizations find themselves frustrated by the common pitfalls of charity auctions. George Wooden, owner of BW Unlimited and one of the country’s top charity auctioneers, knows firsthand what works and, just as importantly, what does not.

With more than 35 years in fundraising and two decades as a professional auctioneer, George Wooden has seen many organizations rely solely on donated items for their charity events. He cautions that while well-intentioned, donated goods often generate modest returns and can limit an event’s overall success. The key, he explains, is to bring in fundraising professionals who offer expertise, strategy, and solutions that truly move the needle.

George also warns non-profits about the growing threat of counterfeiters. These individuals and groups attempt to scam charities by selling fake merchandise or offering fraudulent services. He encourages organizations to be vigilant, always verify the authenticity of auction items, and work with trusted partners who have a strong track record.



BW Unlimited shares fundraising secrets for better auction results

BW Unlimited shares fundraising secrets for better auction results

The BW Unlimited team encourages the use of consignment auction items as one of the most effective fundraising strategies. These curated items, such as unique memorabilia, exclusive experiences, and desirable collectibles, tend to capture the interest of bidders and generate higher returns than typical donations. Consignment items offer a clear pathway to planning a successful event, keeping attendees excited while maximizing fundraising potential.

For charities looking to elevate their fundraising efforts, BW Unlimited provides guidance, high-quality auction items, and the expertise needed to avoid common mistakes and achieve ambitious goals. To connect with George Wooden or learn more about how professional support can transform your next event, visit the company’s website and start building toward fundraising success.