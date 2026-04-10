Charity fundraising gets a boost from hands-on experience and genuine enthusiasm. BW Unlimited Charity Fundraising, founded by George Wooden, helps organizations plan and execute successful events from start to finish. George offers clients a full suite of services, including event planning, professional auctioneering, and access to a unique selection of consignment auction items. These items include sports memorabilia, decor, jewelry, and worldwide vacation packages through Charity Travel Packages.

George brings 35 years of fundraising experience and 20 years as a professional auctioneer to every project. He is recognized as one of the top three charity auctioneers in the country. His approach combines practical strategy with proven results, all delivered with a personal touch that makes each event stand out.

BW Unlimited - Meet George

BW Unlimited - Meet George

With George Wooden’s expertise and BW Unlimited Charity Fundraising’s hands-on support, organizations unlock new potential for their next benefit or auction. George’s proven strategies help groups motivate donors, maximize impact, and create unforgettable experiences for guests. Whether you are planning a black-tie gala or a community fundraiser, BW Unlimited offers the guidance and resources to turn your charitable vision into real results. Each event becomes both meaningful and memorable.