Burtons Grill & Bar is bringing bold flavors and a fresh dining experience to Bel Air, quickly earning a reputation as a premier destination for American cuisine made from scratch. Every dish at Burtons is thoughtfully prepared with premium ingredients, offering something for every palate—from juicy burgers and vibrant salads to premium steaks and the freshest seafood. The restaurant’s commitment to customization means guests with food allergies, gluten-free needs, or specific dietary preferences always find a plate they can enjoy.

Burtons' newest restaurant opened its doors on April 21, unveiling a stunning 7,046-square-foot space with 218 seats. The atmosphere is both modern and timeless, featuring sweeping Audubon-inspired murals and lush touches of greenery, perfect for everything from family meals to business lunches and evenings with friends. Guests can dine outdoors on a covered patio with room for 58, complete with gentle lighting and ceiling fans, or book the private dining room for up to 38 people to celebrate special occasions or host corporate events.

Burton's Grill & Bar brings big flavor to Bel Air Burton's Grill & Bar brings big flavor to Bel Air

Happy Hour has quickly become a local favorite, running Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 PM. Guests enjoy Bar Bites like Steak Skewers, Bourbon Shrimp, and Bang Bang Broccoli for just seven dollars a plate, plus $10 specialty cocktails and drink specials. Wine Wednesdays invite patrons to relax midweek with half-priced bottles all day.

To receive exclusive offers and news, diners can join the Burtons Grill & Bar Rewards program at BurtonsGrill.com/rewards. Whether you are a Bel Air regular or discovering Harford County for the first time, Burtons Grill & Bar promises quality, hospitality, and a menu designed to suit every mood and occasion.