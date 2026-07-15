Power outages during storms feel inevitable, but BGE's infrastructure upgrades work behind the scenes to keep your lights on when Maryland weather turns nasty. According to BGE, the utility company replaces aging equipment before it fails, reducing those frustrating blackouts that disrupt dinner plans and dead phone batteries.

BGE serves more than two million customers across central Maryland. Their investment strategy targets the most vulnerable parts of the electric grid - transformers, power lines, and underground cables that carry electricity to your neighborhood.

The comapny says these proactive upgrades mean fewer emergency repairs and shorter outage times when severe weather hits. Instead of waiting for equipment to break during the next ice storm, BGE replaces outdated infrastructure during scheduled maintenance windows.



BGE upgrades power grid to prevent storm outages

BGE upgrades power grid to prevent storm outages

BGE says it always tries to balance keeping rates reasonable while also strengthening the system that powers customers' daily routines. Whether working from home, cooking dinner, or charging devices, BGE believes reliable electricity makes modern life possible.

Learn more about infrastructure improvements in your area at bge.com/investment.

