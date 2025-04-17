Bestselling author Sharon Virts builds a thriving historical fiction community with #ReadWithSharon book club

Bestselling historical fiction author of Masque of Honor, Veil of Doubt, and The Grays of Truth, Sharon Virts is back to talk about another literary passion: her book club, #ReadWithSharon.

What began as a small community of passionate readers blossomed during the pandemic. Today, #ReadWithSharon is a vibrant book club with over 3,000 engaged members from across the United States and Canada. This dynamic space for literary discussion continues to grow, often featuring insightful conversations and guest appearances from acclaimed authors such as Diane Chamberlain, Susan Meissner, Amy Harmon, Mark Sullivan, and Marjan Kamali.

Sharon curates each month’s historical fiction selection with her smart, inquisitive members in mind—readers who come ready to engage in thoughtful conversation, ask big questions, and explore the depth and nuance within each story. Whether you're an avid book lover or a casual reader looking for a meaningful connection, #ReadWithSharon delivers an experience that is both enriching and engaging.

