Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and Weis Markets is your go-to for making the occasion feel special without stress. Whether planning a relaxed brunch at home or picking up a last-minute treat, Weis has all the essentials and a few sweet surprises to help show Mom just how much she is loved.

Grocery shopping for Mother's Day breakfast? Weis serves up savings on brunch favorites like eggs, coffee, bacon, and bagels. And for that extra-special touch, you can grab limited-time, freshly dipped chocolate covered strawberries—perfect for breakfast in bed or a post-brunch dessert.

Shoppers are in for even more ways to save this season. The Mother’s Day Rewards program lets you earn rewards from April 12 through May 10, then redeem them in store as the big day approaches. Stackable savings keep coming with Grocery Rewards, Price Lock specials, and rotating Hot Buys, making it easy to fill your cart for less whether celebrating now or stocking up for everyday meals. The Great Expectations Americas Cookout e-Coupons run until July 15, so you can plan ahead for summer too.



Be wise and head to Weis for Mom this Mother's Day

Be wise and head to Weis for Mom this Mother's Day

Simply sign up for a Weis Rewards card at customer service or online at weismarkets.com/rewards to unlock all these bonuses and more. With Weis Markets, making memories and celebrating the moms in your life is as easy as filling your basket.