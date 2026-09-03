The Walk to End Lupus Now returns to Baltimore in 2026, and organizers hope to raise $55,000 for lupus research and support programs.

Lupus affects nearly any part of the body and disproportionately impacts women and women of color. Despite its widespread impact, the autoimmune disease remains significantly underfunded compared to other conditions.

The Maryland–DC Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America organizes the annual walk to bring together people living with lupus, their families and supporters. The event raises both awareness and funds for a disease that's often misunderstood and difficult to diagnose.

Baltimore community walks to raise funds for lupus research and support

Baltimore community walks to raise funds for lupus research and support

Money raised supports research toward better treatments and a cure, along with education and advocacy programs for the lupus community.

People can participate by walking, creating fundraising teams or making donations to support the Maryland lupus community.

For more information or to register with a discount, visit walktoendlupus.org/baltimore