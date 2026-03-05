What started as an ambitious home restoration turned into something far more unexpected. Author Sharon Virts discovered that the past residents of an abandoned historic house had stories that wouldn’t let go. That discovery ultimately inspired everything from “whodunnits” to an entire series of historical fiction novels. Sharon shares how a renovation project became a writing project.

Author Sharon Virts: Inspired By History

If today’s story has you curious to read Sharon’s work, there’s some exciting news. Her very first novel, Masque of Honor, which has been out of print for a while, is being republished and will be released on March 24 and available wherever books are sold. Check out her website for more information at sharonvirts.com