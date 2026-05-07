Author Sharon Virts is known for transporting readers to the 19th century with her immersive, emotionally rich historical novels. Her stories are not only shaped by meticulous research but also by a fascination with the human drama behind real events—trials, scandals, and public moments that ripple through history. Virts excels at finding the crossroads where reputation, loyalty, and truth intersect, making old stories feel powerfully relevant today.

Her newest novel, “Bargains of Fate,” takes on a particularly compelling chapter of the past. The book follows a dramatic murder trial and an illicit affair, set against a backdrop of shifting alliances, public scrutiny, and high-stakes secrets. Virts invites readers to consider how these 19th-century controversies still echo in modern obsessions with true crime and public scandal. The narrative reveals that curiosity about hidden motives and the cost of reputation is truly timeless.

Author Sharon Virts centers scandals, trials and secrets in her latest book

Author Sharon Virts centers scandals, trials and secrets in her latest book

With “Bargains of Fate” arriving June 23, readers have the chance to step into a world where every secret carries real weight. The novel will be available wherever books are sold, with more information and pre-order links at SharonVirts.com. For anyone drawn to stories that blur the line between past and present, Virts’s work promises a vivid and unforgettable journey through the drama that has always shaped the human experience.

