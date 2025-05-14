At The League, people with disabilities gain independence and improve quality of life

Since 1927, The League for People with Disabilities has been providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities to gain independence, increase self-sufficiency, and improve their quality of life. Following recent renovations and expansion, The League has openings for new participants in both the MS Day Program or SCALE Aphasia Program.

The Snyder Center for Aphasia Life Enhancement (SCALE) Aphasia Program at The League strives to improve quality of life for adults living with aphasia by giving them a place to connect. Virtual and in-person communication groups are led by licensed speech language pathologists and certified therapeutic recreation specialists. The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day Program offers specialized services for adults with Multiple Sclerosis to promote independence and wellness through activities including physical exercise, stress management, communication strategies, cognitive stimulation, and recreation.

These programs and others offered by The League are a critical step in the rehabilitation journey that empowers individuals to re-engage in life, and to be part of a community of support, treatment and challenge. Specialty adult day programs reduce social isolation and depression, while supporting health, wellness and medical compliance for those living with these chronic conditions. Being in a community of peers who have shared lived experiences is essential, especially for those who cannot participate in or access other community resources like senior centers or gyms.

As a qualified VA Community Care Partner, eligible veterans can attend twice weekly free of charge. The League accepts funding from medical assistance day program waivers, veterans’ benefits, and private pay.

