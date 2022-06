The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2022 Senior Report, which highlights improvements, challenges and disparities in senior health across all 50 states, including Maryland.

Maryland ranks in the top 10 for overall senior health, coming in this year at number 9. Some of the state’s strengths include:

Low prevalence of frequent physical distress

Low percentage of low-care nursing home residents

Low prevalence of smoking

Learn more here.