American Dairy Association North East is helping families make informed choices by sharing the story of nearly 8,000 dairy farmers dedicated to producing milk responsibly and sustainably. The organization connects consumers with the people behind the dairy aisle and highlights the powerful nutrition found in every glass of milk.

This season, ADA North East is putting a spotlight on maternal health and the vital role nutrition plays for expectant moms. While good nutrition is essential for every pregnancy, expectant moms of color sometimes face additional challenges that can affect both maternal and infant outcomes. Recent research shows that these women are less likely to get enough vitamin D, choline, and calcium—nutrients that are crucial for healthy pregnancies.

American Dairy Association North East focuses on maternal health

American Dairy Association North East focuses on maternal health

Dairy foods offer an easy, natural solution. Milk, yogurt, and cheese are rich sources of calcium and potassium, provide protein and choline, and, when fortified, deliver vitamin D. These nutrients are key players in building strong bones, supporting the immune system, maintaining healthy blood pressure, and ensuring the best possible start for a baby’s developing brain.

For expectant moms looking for ways to support a healthy pregnancy, a balanced diet that includes dairy can fill essential nutrient gaps. American Dairy Association North East encourages all expectant moms to explore the benefits of milk and dairy as part of their prenatal nutrition plan, empowering families to give every child a strong and healthy beginning.