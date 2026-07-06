AI brings new risks to digital finance platform

The way consumers manage money is changing rapidly, with digital platforms handling everything from cryptocurrency to traditional finances in one place. Artificial intelligence is transforming how users interact with these platforms while giving bad actors more sophisticated tools to exploit vulnerabilities.

Jeff Lunglhofer, Chief Information Security Officer at Coinbase, explains how AI is reshaping digital finance and what consumers need to know to stay protected. As AI evolves, so do both the risks and security tools designed to counter them.

AI-powered threats are harder to spot

Scammers use artificial intelligence to create realistic messages, fake identities, and cloned voices that fool even cautious users. These sophisticated tools make fraudulent communications nearly indistinguishable from legitimate ones.

Targeted attacks are rising

Bad actors quickly personalize outreach using AI, creating urgency that pressures users into hasty decisions. The combination of trust and urgency drives significant risk.

Watch for access requests

Any communication asking for passwords, verification codes, or immediate transactions should raise red flags, regardless of how authentic it appears.



AI brings new risks to digital finance platforms

AI brings new risks to digital finance platforms

Lunglhofer oversees cyber strategy and operations for one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms and previously served as Chief Information Security Officer for Bank of New York Mellon, providing expertise across traditional banking and digital currency security.