Adventures Await With The Baltimore County Sailing Center

Baltimore Community Sailing Center transforms the Chesapeake Bay into a playground for all ages. The nonprofit draws together local volunteers and sailing enthusiasts, inviting anyone to step aboard and explore the water, no matter their experience or background.

Summer is filled with adventure as youth ages 8 to 18 jump into fishing camps, Chesapeake discovery programs, and hands-on instruction with Opti and 420 boats. Whether opting for casual lessons or joining competitive racing teams, there is something for every young sailor. Easy bus transportation helps campers spend less time commuting and more time sailing.

The Baltimore County Sailing Center

Inclusion is at the heart of BCSC’s mission. Partnerships with schools and community organizations make sailing accessible for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity. Homeschool groups and high school sailors find both challenge and community through practices and regattas. Special Olympics athletes receive support, encouragement, and a place to celebrate their achievements each season.

BCSC focuses on building confidence, nurturing environmental awareness, and encouraging new friendships. The experience combines skill development with camaraderie and discovery, creating memories that can last a lifetime.

Families new to BCSC get a special offer! Use code WMAR30 for $30 off camp registration (limited to one new camper per household).

