ACS Hope Lodge offers a home away from home for cancer patients

A cancer diagnosis is never easy, and navigating treatment options can be tricky, especially if travel and lodging is involved. American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge Baltimore provides a free home away from home for people facing cancer when they need to travel long distance to Baltimore.

Hope Lodge Baltimore is conveniently located near several world class medical facilities, including the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. MPTC is first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region and welcomes many out-of-area patients. Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation treatment that spares healthy tissue and concentrates radiation directly to the tumor.

Each ACS Hope House offers a hotel-style room for the patient and their caregiver to stay during treatment. There are plenty of common areas, and a strong sense of support and community. There is no cost for a Hope Lodge stay.

Learn more about Maryland Proton Treatment Center here.

Learn more about ACS Hope Lodge here.