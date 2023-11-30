Watch Now
ABW Appliances

Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 14:07:13-05

Cummins Appliance, a Pikesville favorite for nearly a century, is now ABW Appliances! Still family owned, local, and independent, ABW Appliances is committed to making you a customer for life.

ABW offers white glove full service from shopping through warranty. Installers are factory-certified and ABW employees, not third party contractors. Elite brand specialists can teach you how to care for and cook with your appliances, right in your own kitchen. A team of in-house warranty pros and customer service team can help advocate for your needs, and if your appliances require a little TLC down the road, certified service technicians provide parts and repair, too.

Explore KitchenAid and other popular brands at the fully-remodeled ABW Appliances Pikesville showroom. Learn more here.

