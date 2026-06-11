Summer brings rising energy bills, but Abbott Brothers Plumbing & Heating of Maryland has solutions that can cut costs year-round.

The family-owned Baltimore business has shifted focus from construction to residential and commercial plumbing and HVAC services over the past decade. Started in the 1970s, Abbott Brothers takes pride in offering fair prices compared to larger competitors.

Electric heat pump water heaters represent a major advancement in home efficiency. These units work 3-4 times more efficiently than standard electric or gas water heaters because they transfer ambient heat rather than generating it from scratch.

The technology delivers both environmental benefits and real savings on energy costs. Homeowners typically see reduced utility bills within the first year of installation.

Tankless water heaters offer another efficient option. These systems heat water on demand rather than maintaining a large tank, eliminating standby energy losses.



Abbott Brothers Plumbing is ready to handle all your plumbing and HVAC needs

Abbott Brothers Plumbing is ready to handle all your plumbing and HVAC needs

Midday Maryland viewers can save $100 on water heater installations through July 4, when they mention the show to Abbott Brothers Plumbing & Heating. The family-owned Baltimore business is also offering viewers $50 off hose bib installations during the same period.

Contact Abbott Brothers Plumbing & Heating to schedule a consultation or learn more about efficient water heating options. The small business is also hiring experienced plumbing and HVAC technicians.