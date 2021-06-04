The immediate and long term benefits of physical activity for adults

BALTIMORE — Everyone knows it's great to get exercise as an adult, but are you aware of the immediate and long term benefits?

According to the CDC, a single bout of moderate to vigorous physical activity can provide immediate health benefits! Those include but aren't limited to: sleep quality, reduced feelings of anxiety and reducing your blood pressure!

Regular physical activity also provides long-term benefits and helps prevent chronic diseases as well!

For example, activity among adults can help better your brain health and lower the risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer's and depression. It lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

In terms of cancer prevention, consistent physical activity can lower the risk of eight cancers: bladder, breast, colon, endometrium, esophagus, kidney, lung, and stomach.

It also helps reduce the risk of weight gain, improves your bone health and helps with your balance and coordination. According to the CDC, emerging research also suggests it may help boost immune function.

