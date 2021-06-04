Men's Health Month: Getting rid of the dad bod

TIMMONIUM, Md. — June is Men's Health Month and all month long, WMAR-2 news will focus on the various health issues facing men.

Part of a healthy lifestyle begins with having an active lifestyle, but everyone has their reasons for getting in shape or back in shape, especially after a year in which many were stuck at home in lockdown.

Preet Singh started his fitness journey four months ago at Brick Bodies Padonia .

“I just had a little baby, three months old. I want to look [like a] young guy. I want to come back. I want to stay fit and healthy. That’s my second goal. I want to stay fit and healthy. I don’t want to live a sick life,” Singh said.

Which according to the CDC, a single workout provides immediate benefits such as improving sleep, reducing anxiety and lowering blood pressure.

Staying active with a regular workout routine can lead to a healthy brain and a healthy heart, as well as reduce weight gain, help prevent some cancers, and make for stronger bones.

Singh works out with his Brick Bodies Padonia head trainer Trystan Balderston.

Singh started out weighing 220 pounds. So far, he's down to 205, with a goal of 190.

Getting started often is the most difficult hurdle of all.

“A lot of times people come in, they don’t really look forward to getting into the gym. Don’t think about that. Think about the results that are coming afterwards or that feeling of accomplishment during the work out. Once you start to really experience that it’s a lot harder to let it go,” Balderston said.

It can be a challenge for guys trying to get rid of their dad bod or even for guys like actor Will Smith, who's made it no secret that he wants to recapture the fit body he had before the pandemic.

“Looking at him, he was really good dude. I mean his body was fit, and I imagined myself that I can do that. I said I should be at least do something better. So that’s what I decide to do. I said, like I got to stay look young. I got to look fit,” Singh said.

“Seeing that, that can happen to that person really sets the tone, sets the precedent. OK, it’s happening all over places that are unique in that way but I can attack this problem, and I can get it solved as with the many other people that are going through the same thing,” Balderston said.