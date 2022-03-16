Travel agent accused of fraud agrees to pay $500k in restitution

BALTIMORE — A Florida travel agent with ties to Baltimore is now facing federal charges.

In 2019, WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii first reported federal authorities were investigating Diana Hopkins of Florida-based Hopkins Travel Services.

Many customers in the Baltimore-area had purchased steeply discounted cruise packages from Hopkins then learned their plans were suddenly canceled after she was suspected of committing credit card fraud.

More than two years later, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida (USAOMDFL) has filed charges against Hopkins.

She’s accused of committing wire fraud, access device fraud, and illegal monetary transaction in connection with her business operations between April 2017 and September 2019.

According to the statement of charges filed on March 4, Hopkins falsely and fraudulently misrepresented travel deals and made “Ponzi-style payments” on other clients’ reservations without any of the clients’ knowledge or consent.

Customers sent Sofastaii copies of their trip cancellation invoices. In one example, the customer was told a trip for two cost $2,300, but the invoice shows it totaled $7,000. Of the 12 payment cards used to book this reservation, only three belonged to the customer.

“It was a trip of a lifetime and none of us got to go,” said Karen Regan, who organized a trip to Greece with Hopkins Travel Services for herself and 60 others in the Dundalk, Essex, and Pasadena areas.

A few months after booking 'buy one, get one free' packages, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) canceled the trips after accusing Hopkins of committing credit card fraud.

According to the USAOMDFL, the financial losses to victims totaled more than $508,000.

Hopkins is also accused of using a portion of her clients’ payments for personal expenses including groceries, restaurants, jewelry, retail shopping, cruises for family members, and a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500.

“We got lucky. All of my almost 60 people got our money back [from NCL],but we still want to see her charged and see her pay for what she did to all of us,” Regan said.

Hopkins doesn’t dispute the government’s case.

She signed a guilty plea agreement that requires her to make full restitution in the amount of $508,883.78 to the victims in this case.

Her attorney sent WMAR-2 News this statement:

“My client sincerely apologizes for any harm she caused any of her victims. She has worked very hard to process refunds for many of her clients and will continue to do so. She entered her guilty plea because she is guilty. She accepts full responsibility for her actions.”

- Mark J. O'Brien, attorney representing Hopkins

“Some people have gotten their money back from fighting their cards, a lot of people are still out thousands of dollars. It’s really sad,” said Regan.

Hopkins has filed for bankruptcy in the past, but laws prevent her from discharging restitution if she were to file again in the future.

Her next court date is on April 12 in Tampa where she’s expected to enter into a guilty plea. Sentencing is set to happen 90 days following the hearing.

Hopkins still faces up to 40 years in prison, however, her sentence will be based on certain guidelines and could include downward adjustments for acceptance of responsibility.

The USAOMDFL declined to comment and said the number of victims involved in this case isn’t available at this time.

Anyone who hasn't yet come forward is encouraged to contact the FBI Tampa field office at (813) 253-1000.

In Maryland, there's no license or certification required to be a travel agent, which is why it’s important for consumers to research who they’re working with.

Sarah Kline, president of Time for Travel Ltd. in Davidsonville, Md., provided these tips for finding a travel agent you can trust.

