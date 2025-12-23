The 12 Scams of Christmas: How holiday generosity makes consumers prime targets

BALTIMORE — You may feel more generous during the holidays, but that generosity can also make you a target.

While fraud schemes operate year-round, consumer advocates and law enforcement say the holiday season creates ideal conditions for criminals to succeed. People are shopping online more frequently, donating to charities, traveling, seeking companionship, and often making decisions quickly under pressure.

“I never click on links if I don't trust the site," said LaKrissia Bowden. "But this time, I think it was just the timing.”

That urgency is exactly what scammers exploit. During the holiday rush, criminals increasingly use artificial intelligence to generate realistic shopping ads and product listings. Gift cards are drained before recipients ever open the packaging. Phishing emails and fake delivery notices warn of shipping problems that can allegedly be fixed for a fee.

Clay Campbell, director of marketing for the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland, urges consumers to bypass links altogether. “Go directly to the shipping provider with the tracking provided straight from the retailer you purchased from.”

Financial pressure can also increase susceptibility. Fake job postings promise remote work and higher pay. Loan offers guarantee approval but require upfront fees or sensitive personal information. Other victims are told they have won a prize, ranging from lottery winnings to a Stanley tool set, only to be asked to pay processing costs.

Cryptocurrency schemes have surged alongside market gains. Victims are encouraged to invest through platforms that appear legitimate, but when they attempt to withdraw funds, they are told additional payments are required. The money never returns.

“The average loss is about $140,000,” said Keith Custer, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Baltimore field office.

Imposter scams remain a persistent threat. Some victims receive urgent calls from individuals posing as bank employees, pressuring them to move money quickly. Travelers report discovering that airline agents they contacted were not legitimate or that their loyalty points had disappeared.

“I'm a travel expert, and I got my airline miles hacked,” said Clint Henderson of The Points Guy. “Earlier this year, my American Airlines, I noticed suddenly 500,000 of my miles were gone.”

Beyond the financial damage, victims describe significant emotional harm.

Church communities have been targeted through impersonation schemes. “I was made aware that someone was impersonating me through email, and one of the people in our orbit got tricked,” said Bishop Carrie Schofield-Broadbent of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland.

Others describe heartbreak that goes far beyond money. Sarah Edelman, a Maryland grandmother, believed she was adopting a puppy. “I'm not even talking about the money. I'm talking about the fact that you build yourself up to love this thing,” said Edelman.

Romance scams remain among the most psychologically devastating. Victims recount months of emotional manipulation. “You're my soulmate. You're everything I ever wanted in a partner for life,” said Shirley Blake. “Anything that he could say endearing that would reel someone in to make them really want to believe him.”

Despite the variety of tactics, investigators say the warning signs are consistent. Scammers push urgency, demand secrecy, and request payment methods that are difficult or impossible to reverse.

Before sending money to anyone you have not met, experts recommend discussing it with a trusted person. Consumers should research unfamiliar businesses and use payment methods that offer fraud protections.