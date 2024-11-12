Scammers target people buying Christmas decorations

BALTIMORE — It's that time of year, getting the bins out the attic, snagging a ladder and hanging the Christmas lights.

As you're trying to have the best house on the block, scammers are looking for ways to get your money.

"Scams often pick up during the holiday season cause people are browsing more," said Sade Lemons with BBB of Greater Maryland.

Maybe you don't want to get the ladder out or buy the stuff so instead you call someone to do it for you.

In some cases, these people are looking to scam you.

Hoping to get a down payment for Christmas lights and installation, only to never show up.

"You don't want to have anyone getting on to your roof that isn't properly trained and insured. You also want to make sure someone actually has experience in designing lighting, that they're not just haphazardly installing lights," said Ted Carter, the President of Pinehurst landscaping.

Carter, with Pinehurst Landscaping Company has been doing this in the Baltimore area for years.

He knows what's needed to get the perfect reaction out of customers on these large installations.

He says more people are opting to have it done.

"We're seeing a noticeable increase in demand for Christmas lights, it's the ability to bring a winter wonderland for people's homes," said Carter.

Also, what you should do to avoid being taken advantage of.

"If you are interested in doing something like this it is important that you do your research and it's not just a fly by night operation," said Carter.

Another scam happens when you're picking out the decorations.

"People are ordering ornaments, they're ordering lights just to get them in that festive mood but what's happening is they're either not receiving their items or they're on the look out but it's not coming," said Lemons.

Sometimes people are getting items but it's not what they ordered and getting a refund can be tough.

"So one of the ways people can actually get a refund is if you pay with a credit card, you're able to dispute fraudulent charges," said Lemons.

You should also look into anyone you're buying products from or having work on your home.