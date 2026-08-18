MVA reviewing vehicle weight data as more drivers could be owed registration refunds

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration says it is conducting a “thorough review” of vehicle weight information and its existing processes after concerns were raised about drivers paying too much to register their cars.

The review comes after Senator J.B. Jennings sent a letter to MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer citing WMAR-2 News reporting on drivers who were charged higher registration fees because of the weight class reflected in their records.

“We are conducting a thorough review of Senator Jennings’ questions as well as the information provided by the VINtelligence software, and existing processes to fully address those concerns,” an MVA spokesperson told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii. “We look forward to providing a comprehensive response once that review is complete.”

Jennings is asking the agency to determine how many vehicle records were changed through VINtelligence, how that information was verified and whether MVA will conduct a broader review to identify other drivers who may have overpaid. He also wants to know whether those drivers would be automatically refunded.

Drivers had to catch the problem themselves

Our investigation began with Meghan Parker, who noticed her registration fee had increased significantly.

“I noticed that it was more, which I know they had raised the fees, but it seemed like drastically more than the last time that I registered,” Parker said.

Parker discovered her Subaru had moved into a higher weight class. After she questioned it, the MVA reviewed her record, corrected the classification and refunded her $82.

But the experience left her with a bigger question.

“How many other drivers could be affected in the state of Maryland and if they're not paying attention and are they owed money from previous registrations like I was? Is their weight correct?” Parker said.

READ MORE: Maryland driver questioned her registration fee and ended up getting a refund

Then Alice Hatcher saw our report and checked her own registration.

Hatcher’s Hyundai Elantra was listed in Maryland’s highest passenger vehicle weight class of more than 3,700 pounds. Her title reflected the same classification.

WMAR-2 News provided Hatcher’s VIN to Hyundai Motor America, which researched the vehicle’s original Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin and confirmed its manufacturer’s shipping weight is 2,976 pounds, more than 700 pounds below the weight class reflected on her Maryland records.

RELATED: Another Maryland driver gets refund after being overcharged for vehicle registration

The MVA told WMAR-2 News that Hatcher’s original weight was pulled from VINtelligence when the vehicle was titled in Maryland in 2022 and remained listed at more than 3,700 pounds during the state’s 2024 weight-class update.

The agency later corrected Hatcher’s record and issued a refund for her most recent registration.

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“I think this problem is probably more widespread than people think,” Hatcher said.

VINtelligence now calls Hatcher’s case an anomaly

The MVA says the most reliable source for a vehicle’s manufacturer’s shipping weight is the Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin, a document most drivers do not have.

The state has also used VINtelligence, a third-party vehicle data system operated by Mobility Global, to provide vehicle weight information.

WMAR-2 News has repeatedly asked Mobility Global where its manufacturer’s shipping-weight data comes from, how it verifies that information and whether it has identified similar discrepancies in other Maryland vehicle records. The company has not answered those questions.

But after reviewing Hatcher’s case, Mobility Global described it as a “data processing anomaly.”

“After further review, the Hyundai...was found to be a data processing anomaly and corrected accordingly,” a spokesperson said. “Our team comprehensively reviewed the data and system and, as always, are working closely with MVA, so that they can best serve their customers.”

The MVA says its current review includes information provided by VINtelligence as well as its own existing processes.

What remains unclear is how broad that review will be and whether the agency will proactively identify other drivers who may have been overcharged.

Jennings wants a broader review and full refunds

Jennings said drivers should not have to discover these discrepancies on their own.

“No, not at all. It should be up to the MVA that when you register your car, it’s based off of what the manufacturer weight is,” said Jennings.

He also believes refunds should go back to when an overcharge began.

“Absolutely, because guess what, if the government undercharged you for taxes, they’re gonna come back to you no matter how long it’s been,” Jennings said.

In his letter, Jennings asked the MVA to determine the scope of the issue, correct affected records and refund drivers who paid more than they should have.

How to check your own registration

The MVA says the Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin is the most reliable source for manufacturer’s shipping weight. Depending on the vehicle, that information may also appear in the owner’s manual or on the doorjamb.

If the weight on your registration does not make sense, the MVA says drivers should contact the agency so it can review the record. You can also contact your vehicle manufacturer with your VIN and ask specifically for the manufacturer’s shipping weight.

If you believe you may be paying too much to register your vehicle, complete this form.