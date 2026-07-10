Matter for Mallory: Thousands in toll debt & Virginia tag clamp down

BALTIMORE — Mallory is digging into two Maryland transportation issues this week: why a bill aimed at helping drivers overwhelmed by toll debt failed to advance, and what Maryland's new "Plate Where You Live" campaign means for residents driving with out-of-state tags.

🚗 Maryland toll debt relief bill dies in committee, leaving drivers without a path to relief

Thousands of Maryland drivers hoping for relief from mounting toll debt will have to wait. A bill that would have given the Maryland Transportation Authority more flexibility to reduce certain toll penalties failed to advance before the legislative session ended. For now, drivers with large toll balances remain responsible for the existing penalties, though supporters say they'll continue pushing for a solution.

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Maryland toll debt relief bill dies in committee, leaving drivers without a path to relief

🚙 Maryland launches "Plate Where You Live" campaign

Maryland is increasing enforcement against residents driving with out-of-state license plates when their vehicles should be registered here. The new campaign begins with warnings before moving to fines and other enforcement for drivers who don't come into compliance. If you've recently moved to Maryland—or know someone who has—it's a good time to make sure your registration is up to date.

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Maryland launches 'Plate Where You Live' campaign, ramps up crackdown on Virginia tags

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Before you toss that notice....Whether it's an unpaid toll or a vehicle registration issue, don't wait to take action. Addressing problems early can help you avoid additional fees and headaches later.

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