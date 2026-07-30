Maryland homeowners warned about roof scams after severe summer storms

BALTIMORE — As Maryland homeowners clean up after another round of severe thunderstorms, state insurance officials are warning about another threat that can follow severe weather: unscrupulous contractors offering "free roof" inspections.

The Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) says some contractors go door-to-door after storms, telling homeowners they may qualify for a "free roof" through their insurance company. While the offer may sound appealing, officials say it can lead to insurance fraud, vandalism claims and lengthy delays in getting legitimate repairs.

"They might contact you, they might know your name, they know your address, they know exactly where you live," said Patti Dorn, associate commissioner of Consumer Education and Advocacy at the Maryland Insurance Administration. "They might say, 'Can we come out and check your roof? You might be eligible for a free roof.'"

According to the MIA, dishonest contractors may claim they found storm damage when there isn't any, or in some cases, intentionally damage roofing materials to make it appear a roof was damaged by the storm.

"And if a person damages your roof, you could end up needing to file a claim for vandalism," Dorn said. "Generally, there is an extensive investigation done by the insurance company. Generally, a police report needs to be filed, and this can be a long delay in getting a roof repaired that possibly didn't need to be repaired at all."

The MIA said the scam is becoming increasingly common. Dorn said two members of her own team, one in Baltimore County and one in Baltimore City, were approached with offers for free roof inspections in the same week.

"There's less than 25 people on my team, and that tells me it's pretty widespread," Dorn said.

Officials also want homeowners to understand what their insurance policy actually covers. Homeowners insurance is designed to cover sudden damage caused by a covered peril, such as wind or fire, not a roof that's simply worn out with age.

"It's just really important to understand that your homeowner's insurance policy covers you for perils... and not wear and tear," Dorn said.

How to protect yourself

The Maryland Insurance Administration recommends homeowners:



Verify a contractor is licensed through the Maryland Home Improvement Commission.

Check the contractor's Better Business Bureau rating and online reviews.

Don't feel pressured to sign a contract on the spot.

Never sign a document giving a contractor the authority to manage or negotiate your insurance claim. Only a licensed public adjuster is legally authorized to perform those services.

If you believe your roof was damaged, contact your insurance company before agreeing to repairs or signing paperwork.

The agency also recommends creating a home inventory before the next storm. Walking through your home with your phone and recording video of your belongings can make the claims process much easier if you ever need to file an insurance claim.

Click here to file a complaint online through the Maryland Insurance Administration's website. If you have a question about filing a complaint you can call the MIA at 1-800-492-6116.