Maryland cracks down on rogue movers with new registration program

BALTIMORE — Moving is stressful enough — but imagine watching your belongings disappear or being told you’ll have to pay more to get them back. Maryland’s new moving company registration program aims to stop those nightmare scenarios before they happen.

The Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) began pushing for tighter oversight in 2018. The Household Goods Movers Registration law passed the next year, but budget constraints delayed implementation—until now, six years later.

“We were concerned about would this program ever get off the ground, but we're thrilled to see it finally take shape,” said Louis Campion, president and CEO of the MMTA.

Campion said the new rules protect consumers while rewarding reputable movers.

“We fully support it. It brings some professionalism to the industry,” said Sam Von Paris, chief operating officer of Von Paris Moving & Storage, one of the first companies to register.

The Von Paris family has been in the moving business since 1892, and while Von Paris admits the new process adds paperwork, he says the added step helps protect customers.

“It definitely is an extra hoop to go through, but it's worth it. It definitely is worth it. The barrier to entry—it's not making it impossible to be a moving company—but it's preventing the bad actors,” Von Paris said.

To register, movers must list their company and trade names, contact information, insurance carrier and policy numbers showing liability and cargo coverage, plus proof of workers’ compensation for employees.

The new regulations apply to moves within Maryland. For out-of-state moves, consumers can verify licensing through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“There's a mandatory estimate, there are price caps in Maryland law. There is no carrier's lien in Maryland, so you can't hold a consumer's goods hostage or threaten to hold them hostage,” Campion said. “The biggest thing we tell people to watch out for are low-ball estimates, and you're never going to know if an estimate is a low-ball if you don't get three.”

Von Paris also recommends avoiding movers who demand full payment upfront.

“We take credit card, cashier's check, so if a mover is saying that they won't take a credit card or it has to be money up front—definitely a red flag,” he said.

They also invite potential customers to visit them in-person.

"We welcome our customers to come and see what they're working with, who they're working with. Our warehouse is centrally located in Maryland. And we keep it clean, we keep it organized, so we welcome customers to come and check out our facility," Von Paris added.

Movers have until March 1, 2026, to register before enforcement begins. Consumers will be able to search the online database starting around December 1, 2025.

There’s a $5,000 civil penalty for unlicensed movers. Campion added that the registration requirement also gives consumers more power—allowing them to pursue compensation or damages through civil court.

For more details on how to search Maryland’s database of registered movers and tips for hiring a reputable company, click here.