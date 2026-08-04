Local nonprofit steps in after reptile rescue stops responding before birthday party

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — No pony rides. No petting zoo. For his seventh birthday, one Maryland boy wanted reptiles.

His godmother, Marie Langlois, was determined to make it happen. She booked the same reptile rescue where she had previously adopted her snake to bring animals to the birthday party.

"They said yes. They said it would be $300 and that I would pay a deposit of $150 and then they would confirm that they could be there. I paid it," Langlois said.

She paid the $150 deposit in March, then sent the remaining balance in June.

"I sent him the final payment, and then after that I never heard from them again," Langlois said.

Langlois said she tried reaching the rescue the week of the party and again the day before, but never got a response.

With less than 24 hours until the birthday party, she started looking for a backup plan.

That's when she called Jennifer Lyons, vice president of the Baltimore Critter Society. Lyons had previously volunteered with the original rescue and even fostered Langlois' snake.

"We take in abused, neglected, unwanted reptiles. Sometimes we take guinea pigs, rabbits, whatever, and we rehab them and find them new homes," Lyons said.

Lyons and several volunteers brought reptiles to the birthday party free of charge.

"She just saved the day. I mean she was like, I'll be there as soon as you need me for free with multiple volunteers and animals, and it was an experience that could have been really traumatizing that she just completely turned around," Langlois said.

WMAR-2 News contacted the rescue by phone, email and social media to ask what happened. We did not receive a response to our questions.

The next day, Langlois said she received a full $300 refund along with a message saying there had been a scheduling conflict.

Instead of keeping the money, she donated it to the Baltimore Critter Society.

"It's harder to get donations. We get a lot of animals, more than people think," Lyons said.

Lyons said caring for reptiles can be expensive, and many end up in rescues after owners lose interest or realize they weren't prepared for the commitment.

She hopes experiences like this birthday party help people see reptiles a little differently.

"Fear is taught. So you have to learn to get over that fear," Lyons said.

That seems to have happened for Langlois' godson.

She said he left the party with more than memories. He's now fostering a bearded dragon named Gator.

Thinking about adopting a reptile? The Baltimore Critter Society recommends:



Visiting the rescue in person

Ask about the animal's history

Make sure you have the proper enclosure before bringing it home

Find an exotic veterinarian before you adopt

Booking an animal encounter? Before sending money:



Read reviews.

Get the details in writing.

Don't ignore communication red flags simply because it's an animal rescue.

The Baltimore Critter Society says it's currently at full capacity and is looking for fosters and donations to continue helping reptiles and other small animals find homes. Click here for more information on how you can adopt, foster, or donate.