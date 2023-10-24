Lidl to anchor redeveloped Perkins-Somerset-Oldtown development

BALTIMORE — There's a new Lidl supermarket coming to southeast Baltimore, to an area described ashaving "food desert" conditions.

It's expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026, in the redeveloped Perkins-Somerset-Oldtown community off of Orleans Street, just west of the Johns Hopkins complex.

"A grocery store as an anchor to our marquee building was always the plan, but we had not yet identified a grocer. Bringing healthy foods to the neighborhood is a professional highlight and we are excited for the community and what this will mean for them," said The Henson Development Company in a statement.

An earlier brief said that "the closest grocery store to Somerset Homes is more than a quarter mile away; the closest grocery store is a Whole Foods, which is unaffordable to many."

Somerset and Oldtown are being redeveloped by the team of The Henson Development Company and Mission First Housing.

Lidl will be the anchor tenant of The Blake at Somerset, located at 1231 Jefferson Street.

Construction on the 31,000-square-foot, full-service store is expected to start in spring 2024 and is estimated to have an 18-month build-out.

Lidl opened its first Baltimore City store last year, at Northwood Commons. Another Lidl store is in the works on Belair Road, on the site of the former Bi-Rite supermarket, but has yet to open. Lidl said this spring that it does still expect to open the Belair Road store.

