Congressman questions USPS after reports of stolen checks and money orders

BALTIMORE — A Maryland congressman is demanding answers from the U.S. Postal Service following numerous mail theft cases. Customers report checks and money orders deposited in collection boxes at local post offices were stolen, altered, and cashed for thousands of dollars.

Among the victims is Michael Weiss, who mailed a $20 check in a collection box at the Olney Post Office in April to order copies of his newborn's birth certificate. Instead of receiving the birth certificate, Weiss discovered an alarming charge on his account.

"Nine thousand dollars," Weiss said. "It was [originally for] $20. I wanted two copies of the birth certificate."

The forged check shows everything except the date and signature had been altered.

"They wash the check and they bring it directly to a bank and try and withdraw from it like it's written to them," Weiss said.

Weiss had specifically mailed his payment from the post office as a security precaution.

"I thought it was going to be a lot more secure to do it at a post office rather than right in my mailbox," Weiss said.

He isn't alone. Multiple victims have come forward with similar stories after mailing checks and money orders at post offices in the Baltimore area.

Angela Powell reported that thieves "were able to withdraw $500 off a forged check" she mailed at the Windsor Mill Post Office.

READ MORE: Checks and money orders stolen, altered and cashed quickly after being mailed at local post offices

Amira Mitchell was shocked when she saw her altered money order, which she also mailed at the Windsor Mill Post Office. "When I saw it, I was like, did I write this? It had me questioning myself, but then I realized that there's no way I could have done this. It's not my handwriting. I don't know anyone by this name," Mitchell said.

Other cases include a church's check to pay an electric bill that was mailed at the Glyndon Post Office and altered to $2,400. Geraldine Haney, who mailed five money orders at the Arlington Post Office discovered two were stolen. She managed to cancel the other three before they could be cashed.

RELATED: Baltimore-area mail theft: Altered checks and stolen money orders plague multiple post offices

While many customers were reimbursed by their banks, victims of money order theft face greater challenges.

"I'm without money. Mortgage not paid, and now they're coming after me," said Darlene Mclean, who had two money orders stolen after she mailed them at the Arlington Post Office.

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski has taken notice after hearing from a constituent who mailed a $16,000 check that never reached its destination.

In a letter to Baltimore USPS Postmaster Le Gretta Goodwin, Olszewski requested information on how mail theft and fraud in the Baltimore region compares to other parts of the country. He's seeking data on how current theft rates compare to previous years, whether the local workforce has been affected by funding cuts and layoffs, and what resources are needed to better address mail fraud and theft. WMAR-2 News has learned that Ms. Goodwin is no longer in that role and the Acting Baltimore Postmaster is Alvaro Reasnover.

"And, you know, it's not petty. They tried to steal $9,000," Weiss said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which investigates external mail theft, and the USPS Office of the Inspector General, which handles internal mail theft cases, have been notified. WMAR-2 News sent copies of forged documents that in some cases included the suspect's full name and address matching online court records.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii contacted the two USPS law enforcement agencies seeking updates on any investigations or planned audits. A spokeswoman with the USPS OIG said they don't have any additional information to provide at this time, and if customers suspect this mail theft is by a postal employee, they should file a complaint through their hotline. Other mail theft complaints should be reported to the USPIS hotline by phone 1-877-876-2455 or through their online form.

"You'd like to be able to trust the post office to deliver mail," Weiss said. "I'd love to see something done about this is really what it comes down to."

The FBI has also issued a warning that mail theft-related check fraud is on the rise. They recommend using pens with indelible black ink to make it harder for criminals to wash checks.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.