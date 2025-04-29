Checks and money orders stolen, altered and cashed quickly after being mailed at local post offices

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Multiple customers who mailed checks and money orders directly at the post office have discovered their payments were stolen, altered and cashed by thieves. Three different customers experienced this check theft at two local post offices within weeks of each other.

Angela Powell's $420 insurance payment was altered to $6,250, supposedly for a college fund. The theft happened within 24 hours. She put her check in the "drive-through" collection box at the Windsor Mill post office on Rolling Road on March 5, and by March 6, it had been washed, rewritten and deposited.

"They were able to withdraw $500 off a forged check," Powell said.

John Curtis's $323 insurance payment was changed to $900 for "equipment." Despite his physical limitations, Curtis specifically went inside the Windsor Mill post office to mail his check, hoping to avoid theft.

"I put my policy number on the bottom, all of that was gone," Curtis said.

Curtis then had to close his bank account, open a new one, and re-route other deposits and payments.

"I'm sure you have other things going on?" WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii asked Curtis.

"Oh yeah. My wife, she's been sick, and I'm in and out of hospital. It took a lot of time away from what we'd normally be doing," Curtis said.

Darlene Mclean's money orders for her mortgage and BJ's credit card were rewritten and cashed by a stranger after she mailed them on different days at the "drive-through" collection box at the Arlington Post Office in Dolfield. Unlike Powell and Curtis, Mclean hasn't been reimbursed.

"I'm without money. Mortgage not paid, and now they're coming after me," Mclean said. "I'm suffering from it. I'm depressed behind it. Can't sleep. I'm really upset."

WMAR-2 News contacted USPS. In an email, a spokesperson wrote: "The Postal Service takes the security of mail seriously and always promptly refers allegations of mail thefts to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Mail thefts by anyone will not be tolerated."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigates mail theft. A USPIS spokesperson sent Sofastaii this statement:

"Our Baltimore Field Office was not aware of these complaints. The theft of mail and ensuring the sanctity of the US Mail-stream is of the utmost priority to the US Postal Inspection Service. We encourage customers to mail their checks from inside of the post office if possible, or before the collection time when utilizing the blue collection boxes. It is important for anyone who believe they may be a victim of mail theft to 1) file a report with their local law enforcement for an immediate report for their financial institutions; and 2) contact the US Postal Inspection Service either online or via phone (1-877-876-2455)."

And WMAR-2 News reached out to the USPS Office of the Inspector General, which investigates internal mail theft complaints. A spokeswoman would not confirm any active investigations, but said they would review the information provided and check theft can be reported to the OIG hotline.

"I spoke to a lot of people, a lot of people, and they all tell me that they can't tell me anything about their investigation," Powell said.

These customers are now taking additional precautions with their payments.

"I now write my checks with black magic markers," Powell added.

But they believe the responsibility lies with the postal service to secure their mail.

"Put it this way, when you sleep, crooks out here looking for ways to take your money, steal from you," Curtis said.

"So I can't mail anything without being in fear of someone taking what's inside my personal belongings? Because it's still mine. Just because it's going through the Postal Service, it's still mine. You have no right to go in my mail and take out what's in it, and they still have one of my checks to this day," Powell said.

Powell is attempting to press charges but is waiting for the bank to provide images of the person who cashed her check. Meanwhile, Mclean is working with the Maryland Volunteers Lawyer Service to try and come to an arrangement with her mortgage company. She's worried her nonpayment could lead to a foreclosure.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service recently increased their monetary rewards, now offering up to $100,000 for information regarding mail theft that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.