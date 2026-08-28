TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers dropped their 2026 season opener 21-18 to the Maine Black Bears at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thursday, as penalties, a weather delay, and a late fumble combined to spoil a second-half comeback.

Towson comeback falls short in season-opening loss to Maine Towson comeback falls short in season-opening loss to Maine

Towson came into the game looking to improve on a 6-6 record in 2025, which included a 4-4 mark in conference play. Instead, the Tigers dug themselves an early hole they could not fully climb out of.

The first quarter was scoreless, but the second quarter saw Towson's penalty problems take center stage. A critical defensive penalty on fourth down gave Maine its first touchdown. Another penalty on Maine's next drive contributed to a second Black Bears score. A third Maine touchdown followed, giving the visitors a 21-0 lead. Towson had more penalties than first downs in the first half.

The Tigers showed life late in the second quarter when quarterback Andrew Indorf completed a 56-yard pass to Cleveland Charlton, setting up a 4-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Enterline with 11 seconds left before halftime. Towson entered the break trailing 21-8 but with momentum.

In the third quarter, Towson threw an interception on its first drive, but Indorf responded on the next possession with a 59-yard touchdown strike to Charlton, cutting the deficit to 21-15.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers firmly on the comeback trail, lightning in the area halted play just before 8:30 p.m. The delay lasted approximately an hour.

When play resumed, Towson hit a 39-yard field goal to pull within three. The Tigers missed a field goal on their next drive but got the ball back with under two minutes remaining. Charlton fumbled, Maine recovered, and Towson fell 21-18.

Head coach Pete Shinnick addressed the team after the loss.

"I told them at the end this is not going to define who we are. This is a terrible way to start the season. This stinks. This hurts. This stings. These are plays and games you can't get back, but we got to learn from it; we got to grow from it, and if we can do it, we can be a good football team," Shinnick said.

Towson stays in Maryland for its next game, heading to Annapolis for a nonconference matchup against Navy on Sept. 5.

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