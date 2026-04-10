Top-ranked Maryland Terps suffer their first loss of the season in a close 11-10 defeat to Northwestern

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The top-ranked Maryland Terrapins suffered their first loss of the season, falling 11-10 to Northwestern in a Big 10 Championship rematch.

Top-ranked Maryland Terps suffer first loss of season to Northwestern Maryland Terps suffer first loss of season to Northwestern

Coming into the game, Maryland's record was unblemished at 13-0 as they looked for a 14th consecutive win to begin the season.

It looked as if they were going to get that win early on. In a tight-knit and low-scoring game, Maryland took a 5-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

However, Northwestern tied it up with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter. From there, it was back and forth for a good majority of the second half. Every time Maryland scored, Northwestern had an answer almost immediately.

Both teams took a 7-7 tie into the fourth quarter. In that final frame, Northwestern went on a 4-0 run to take an 11-8 lead. Despite a valiant effort from the Terps, the Wildcats gave Maryland its first loss of the year.

Head coach Kathy Reese said there is no need to worry despite the tough loss.

"Everything's positive right now. You know, a lot of the things when we go back and we just ask, you know, what were things that we could control that we would do differently, and I think every single person that stepped on the field tonight had a player or two that they would like to have back, um, recognize that we need to limit our mental errors with the cards that we were getting," Coach Reese said.

Reese noted the impact of penalties on the game.

"And you know, again, four man-down goals is, is, is too many. We don't want to be put in that situation," Coach Reese said.

Despite the outcome, Reese was very pleased with the environment.

"It was so great. I think we had a lot of the football guys out. We had a lot of the men's lacrosse teams out. We feel like people are out just supporting their friends, and the energy in this place is great. It's different from being in field hockey or lacrosse, where we can pack that place and you know everyone's so close to the field and around, and then the stadium it's so big. Um, that, that's, that's tough. And so it was; uh, it's, it was an awesome environment tonight. I think the energy was great," Coach Reese said.

Up next, the Terps will travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 6 Michigan.

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