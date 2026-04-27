Spencer brothers return home to host basketball camp for Maryland youth this summer

BALTIMORE — The Spencer brothers are coming home this summer to bring some fun to area youth.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer and his brothers are hosting the Spencer Brothers Basketball Camp at Boys' Latin School of Maryland, where he and his brothers attended.

Cam, a Davidsonville native, was drafted 53rd overall by the Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft.

His brother Pat also plays in the NBA, joining the Golden State Warriors' G League team in July 2022 and officially making his NBA debut in February 2024.

The camp will run from July 13-16, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. daily.

For more information on how to register, click here.