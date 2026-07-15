BALTIMORE — The gym at the Boys' Latin School of Maryland has been abuzz all week as three brothers came back to where it all started.

Pat, Cam, and Will Spencer — all alumni of the school — returned to hold the Spencer Brothers Basketball Camp, giving roughly 70 campers between 8 and 16 years old a chance to learn from players who have made it to the highest level of the sport.

Pat, the oldest brother and a member of the Boys' Latin class of 2015, played three seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Phoenix Suns earlier this month. Middle brother Cam, a member of the class of 2019, has played two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. Youngest brother Will graduated in 2021.

Spencer brothers bring NBA experience to Boys' Latin basketball camp Spencer brothers bring NBA experience to Boys' Latin basketball camp

Despite playing in NBA arenas, the brothers say their most treasured memories on the court are from their time at Boys' Latin.

"We talk about it to this day. We're fortunate now, we're playing in big arenas, playing in front of big crowds, but some of our best memories as athletes are playing at a St. Paul's-BL game on a Friday night. Nothing but great memories, and so we just want them to have the same experience that we had. That's why we're here," Pat said.

The camp also serves as an opportunity for the school to introduce its campus to prospective students while demonstrating the lasting bonds it builds with alumni.

"As much as we love them when they're here, when they return, it kind of affirms all the work that we did. We're important enough to them, they're important enough for us to maintain that connection even after they leave," Boys' Latin School of Maryland Athletic Director Ryan Hopkins said.

Will said the lessons he learned at Boys' Latin have stayed with him long after graduation.

"Giving everything you do 110 percent. Obviously, in the classroom and on the court, you're going to face adversity, but BL taught you just to persevere and go through all of that. That's something that I kept with me way past BL, and I'll continue to take with me for the rest of my life," Will said.

While most campers will never reach the NBA, the Spencer brothers said they hope their presence can inspire the young players to pursue whatever goals they set for themselves.

"You can accomplish whatever you want in this life with hard work and discipline, and hopefully, us being here shows kids we were in their shoes not too long ago, and they can accomplish anything they put their mind to in this life," Cam said.

This is the first camp the brothers have held at their alma mater, but they say it will not be the last, with plans to make it an annual event.

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