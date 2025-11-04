Planned exhibition fight Between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Jake Paul on November 14 called off

The scheduled exhibition bout between Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Jake Paul has been canceled, according to a statement released by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) on Monday.

Davis was set to take on Paul on Friday, November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The fight was set to headline on Netflix, which reposted Most Valuable Promotions' statement on X.

According to ESPN, the decision comes days after a civil lawsuit filed against Davis by his ex-girlfriend accused him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said Monday that her team has "worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly."

"While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025," Bidarian said. "Details regarding a new date, location, Jake's opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership."

MVP's full statement can be read below:

According to court documents reported by ESPN combat sports reporter Andreas Hale, Davis allegedly stormed into Tootsie's, a gentlemen's club in Miami where his ex-girlfriend worked as a VIP cocktail server. The lawsuit claims he assaulted her in a back room of the club where no cameras were present.

She alleged Davis dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen and the back exit before continuing the assault in the parking garage.

Davis' ex-girlfriend, who WMAR is choosing not to name, said that she and Davis were in a five-month relationship before the assault and referenced multiple alleged incidents of domestic violence, abuse and threats made by Davis.

This legal dispute is just one of many Davis has faced over the years, including a lawsuit filed against him in July that accused him of domestic violence toward the mother of his children on Father's Day.

Jake Paul released a statement on X following the cancellation announcement.