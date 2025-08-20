Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Jake Paul agree to exhibition bout in November, reports say

Two well-known stars of the boxing world are set to do battle as Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Jake Paul confirm they will face off for an exhibition bout, per multiple reports.

The fight is set to take place on Friday, November 14, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and will broadcast on Netflix.

Davis, 30, last fought against Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, 2025 for his WBA Lightweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

That fight ended in a draw, with fans hoping that the two would come to an agreement on a rematch.

With the agreement to fight Paul in November, it's unclear when the two will clash again.

Paul's last fight occurred in June 2025. He defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

Davis and Paul are definitely not strangers to each other. Davis commented on Paul's bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Tyson went the distance with Paul, who won by unanimous decision.

Davis took to Instagram following Paul's win, stating Paul didn't accomplish anything by beating Tyson.

"Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. HIs nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy. Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath," Paul said on X promoting the fight.

Davis has yet to comment on the upcoming fight.