National Chinese Women's College Basketball League holds finals tournament in Howard County

As South Carolina and UCLA battled it out on the court for the NCAA championship title, another tournament was taking place in Howard County.

WATCH: National Chinese Women's College Basketball League holds finals National Chinese Women's College Basketball League Finals

The National Chinese Women's College Basketball League held its finals in Columbia this weekend.

Howard County Community College hosted the tournament.

The tournament is part of "She Got Buckets," a nonprofit that focuses on empowering Asian women in sports.

Ellen Wang is the founder of the organization. She said since 2018, she has seen interest in women's basketball grow.

"I think this is a great community involvement even now I'm now at work and I have my full-time job but still coming back volunteer for the organization to see these young leaders like Lily to keep leading the team," Wang said.

This year's theme is "Mind Over Hoops." The initiative focuses on the connection between mental strength and athletic participation.

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