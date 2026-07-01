Mother of Ravens' Calais Campbell found dead in her home, his brother is charged with her murder

ATLANTA, Ga. — The brother of Ravens' defensive end Calais Campbell is charged with the murder of their mother, according to WSB-TV.

Jail records from Fulton County show Ciarre Campbell is facing four charges including murder and aggravated assault.

WSB-TV reports police were called to the home of Nateal Campbell Tuesday afternoon to do a welfare check. Her body was found inside of the townhouse. A cause of death has not been released.

The family shared this statement with ESPN's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday:

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Calais Campbell played with the Ravens in 2020-22 before leaving to play for the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. He returned to the Ravens on a one-year deal for the 2026 season.