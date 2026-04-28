Morgan State's Erick Hunter signs with Detroit Lions as undrafted free agent

Morgan State University linebacker Erick Hunter signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

The Capitol Heights native becomes the second Morgan State player to be given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster in as many seasons.

Hunter finished his senior year at Morgan State strong, starting all 12 games for the Bears and tallying 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, five quarterback pressures, four forced fumbles, and one interception.

During his time at Morgan State, he earned Stats Perform FCS Second-Team All-America honors, Phil Steele FCS Third-Team All-America recognition, and was named an FCS Football Central All-American.

Hunter also earned All-MEAC First Team honors and was selected as a Buck Buchanan Award finalist.

He's now second on Morgan State's all-time tackles list with 298.

Hunter now gets the chance to cement himself on Detroit's roster.