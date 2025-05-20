MASN to air Orioles & Nats minor league games

BALTIMORE — The Orioles flagship station, MASN is continuing its recent shakeup by adding minor league baseball game telecasts.

Later this month the network will begin covering the O's and Nationals farm systems.

Minor league games will air live across MASN, MASN2, and MASN+.

Here's a look at the preliminary schedules.

MASN

“We are excited to announce the addition of these minor league games, which will allow both Nationals and Orioles fans to see the franchises’ stars of tomorrow on MASN today and further connect them to their teams,” said GREG BADER, MASN Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Last month the network launched MASN+, giving Birds and Nats fans first time streaming abilities.

While Baltimore and MASN are locked-in on a long term television rights deal, Washington games will be up for grabs at season's end following a settlement earlier this year.