Baltimore baseball fans can now stream all Orioles games with MASN+

BALTIMORE — It's been a long time coming, but fans can now stream Orioles games.

Until now Baltimore baseball fans seemingly stressed each season whether disputes over broadcasting rights etc. would disrupt their ability to watch the Birds on the Mid Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

On Monday, the team and network launched MASN+, a paid 24/7 streaming subscription for all things Orioles and Nationals.

Currently there are two options offered.

Fans can either pay $89.99 for the remainder of the 2025 regular season, or subscribe for $19.99 monthly.

This way, fans won't have to deal with any blackouts, or cable/satellite contracts.

To subscribe just go to MASNSports.com or download their app.

For Nats fans, just remember games will remain on MASN for the rest of the 2025 season, but next year and beyond, it's possible they end up with another network.

