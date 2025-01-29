First a team name change, now stadium renovations: Chesapeake Baysox gearing up for big 2025 season

BOWIE, Md. — First they changed their team name, now the home ballpark of the Chesapeake Baysox (formerly the Bowie Baysox) will undergo major renovations.

On Wednesday, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Maryland Stadium Authority, and Baysox owner Attain Sports announced a joint $50 million project to provide Prince George’s Stadium with state-of-the-art upgrades.

The stadium first opened in 1994 under the ownership of M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation, and Prince George’s County.

Since then it's been home to the Baysox, a double-A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Many current and former stars have played there en route to the majors, including Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez.

Attain Sports acquired ownership of the team in 2021, and is leasing out the stadium through at least 2032, with options to extend through 2042. They also own the Frederick Keys, the former single-A affiliate for the Orioles, whose stadium received $39 million for renovations last year.

Gilbane, EwingCole and the Canopy Team have all been selected to work together to handle the building and design process.

Construction is projected to start in March, with an estimated completion date of sometime in 2026.

Renovation work is not expected to disrupt the Baysox upcoming 2025 season.

In fact, this year fans will notice two new high-definition videoboards for increased fan engagement and interaction.

“This investment not only ensures that the Chesapeake Baysox have a world-class ballpark to call home, but also strengthens the stadium’s role as a centerpiece of family entertainment and economic growth in Bowie and the greater Chesapeake Bay region," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing Partner, Attain Sports. "With these planned upgrades, Prince George’s Stadium is poised to continue its legacy as a premiere destination for fans and a cornerstone of the community.”

