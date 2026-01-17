John Harbaugh finalizes 5-year deal to be head coach of the New York Giants

BALTIMORE — It's official, the New York Giants have a new head coach.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants and John Harbaugh have now agreed upon and finalized a five-year deal for him to be the new head coach.

Harbaugh, 63, comes with an overall winning track record of 180-113 getting a Super Bowl championship with the Ravens in 2013.

He becomes the first head coach hired during this year's NFL cycle.

Harbaugh joins the Giants who have talented players on both sides of the ball including quarterback Jaxson Dart and defensive end Brian Burns.

The details of the deal weren't made readily available.